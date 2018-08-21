General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|GSV-1 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Purple / Black / Silver
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Futura HD (High Density)
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Ebonite Futura uses a proven coverstock in the GSV-1 Hybrid shell that was used previously on the Choice and pairs it with a new weight block, the symmetrical Futura HD (High Density) core. This weight block is modeled after the low RG, higher differential Enhanced V2 core from the Game Breaker line. The RG is the same as the Game Breaker 2 and Game Breaker 3 balls at 2.48″, but the differential has been increased from 0.048″ to 0.053″, resulting in more track flare potential.
On our heavy oil test pattern, the Futura’s 500/2000 Abralon box finish gave it plenty of traction in the midlane and a strong, smooth arc going down the lane. Stroker had the best reaction to the pocket on the fresh. He started his ball on 13 at the release point, targeted around the second arrow, and used a breakpoint on the eight board downlane. Tweener was a little deeper into the pattern, laying his ball down on 23, crossing 16 at the arrows, and also using eight as his breakpoint. Cranker had to play farther left in order to catch enough oil to push his ball
