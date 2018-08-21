ebonite-futura

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:GSV-1 Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 Abralon
Color:Purple / Black / Silver
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Futura HD (High Density)
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.000

The Ebonite Futura uses a proven coverstock in the GSV-1 Hybrid shell that was used previously on the Choice and pairs it with a new weight block, the symmetrical Futura HD (High Density) core. This weight block is modeled after the low RG, higher differential Enhanced V2 core from the Game Breaker line. The RG is the same as the Game Breaker 2 and Game Breaker 3 balls at 2.48″, but the differential has been increased from 0.048″ to 0.053″, resulting in more track flare potential.

On our heavy oil test pattern, the Futura’s 500/2000 Abralon box finish gave it plenty of traction in the midlane and a strong, smooth arc going down the lane. Stroker had the best reaction to the pocket on the fresh. He started his ball on 13 at the release point, targeted around the second arrow, and used a breakpoint on the eight board downlane. Tweener was a little deeper into the pattern, laying his ball down on 23, crossing 16 at the arrows, and also using eight as his breakpoint. Cranker had to play farther left in order to catch enough oil to push his ball

Ebonite Futura Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Ebonite Futura to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Ebonite Futura Resources

Click here to visit Ebonite's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.