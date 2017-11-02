General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|GB 12.7 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Black / Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Enhanced V2
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Game Breaker 3 is essentially the replacement in the Game Breaker line for the soon-to-be discontinued Phenom. Its GB 12.7 Hybrid cover at a 500/2000 Abralon box finish produces more total hook than both the Phenom and the Game Breaker 2. The GB3 uses the same symmetrical Enhanced V2 core as the rest of the balls in the Game Breaker line, which is a low RG design that revs up quickly for all styles of play.
We liked the GB3 best on our heavy oil test pattern. On the fresh, Cranker had four boards he could hit at the breakpoint and still have his ball strike. He was starting his ball on 25, crossing over the third arrow, and he could strike with a breakpoint anywhere between six and 10 downlane. His ball started strong in the oil and provided the right combination of continuation and total hook at the back end. Tweener was only a few boards right on the fresh, laying his ball on 21, sending it over 13 at the arrows, and using seven as his breakpoint. He had a strong and consistent line to the pocket, but he didn’t quite have ...
