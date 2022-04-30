General Info
|Brand:
|Ebonite
|Name:
|Game Breaker 2 (2022)
|Reviewed:
|December 2022
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|GB 10.7 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Purple
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Enhanced V2
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.480
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Game Breaker 2 is back in the Ebonite line. This ball has a very storied history, and the nameplate has lived on since the Ebonite brand’s move to Brunswick with upgraded coverstocks on the Game Breaker 4 Pearl and the Game Breaker Asym. The Game Breaker 2 uses an older version of the GB coverstock, GB 10.7 Solid, that comes out of the box sanded at 500/2000 SiaAir. The weight block is the classic low RG, medium-high differential Enhanced V2 symmetrical design. The original Game Breaker 2 from 2014 was a fantastic benchmark-type bowling ball that was highly versatile and very responsive to surface changes. After spending some time on the lanes with this remake, BTM’s testers were just as impressed with this version.
Cranker had bags full of the original Game Breaker and Game Breaker 2. While he was excited to see the nameplate and color scheme return, he was ready for his expectations to be too high for this remake. However, throwing the ball on the heavy oil pattern erased all worry for him about how this new version would compare to the original. He saw the very familiar Game Breaker motion: an early-revving ball that digs into the midlane and provides a strong and continuous motion at the back end. He had plenty of hook on this pattern, but the smoother motion at the breakpoint kept this ball from hooking
Ebonite Game Breaker 2 (2022) Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Ebonite Game Breaker 2 (2022) vs. Ebonite Envision
- Ebonite Game Breaker 2 (2022) vs. Ebonite Game Breaker 2 (2014)
- Ebonite Game Breaker 2 (2022) vs. Ebonite Game Breaker 4 Pearl
- Ebonite Game Breaker 2 (2022) vs. Ebonite Game Breaker Asym
- Ebonite Game Breaker 2 (2022) vs. Ebonite Polaris
- Ebonite Game Breaker 2 (2022) vs. Ebonite Polaris Hybrid
- Ebonite Game Breaker 2 (2022) vs. Ebonite The One Remix
To compare the Ebonite Game Breaker 2 (2022) to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Ebonite Game Breaker 2 (2022) Resources
Click here to visit Ebonite's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.