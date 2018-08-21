ebonite-game-breaker-3-black-blue

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:GB 12.0 Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
Color:Black / Blue
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Enhanced V2
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.048
Int. Diff:0.000

The Game Breaker 3 Black/Blue is the next advancement in the Game Breaker series for Ebonite. This ball features the highly successful Enhanced V2 symmetrical core design from the previous GB2 and GB3 releases, but with a different hybrid coverstock. The only time we can recall this ball’s GB 12.0 Hybrid cover being used before was on the Adrenaline Shot. This time, this hybrid coverstock is polished with Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish after being hit with 500 and 1000 Abralon. The end result is that this ball is cleaner and more angular than the sanded original GB3, while offering more overall hook than the polished GB3 Pearl. The long and strong motion of the Game Breaker 3 Black/Blue was very good across most of our test patterns and was nearly can’t-miss on our medium pattern for all three testers.

Stroker played a straighter angle through the front of the lane on our fresh medium oil test pattern and allowed his GB3 Black/Blue’s back end motion to get it to the pocket. He started his ball on board 14 off his hand, crossing 12 at the arrows on its way to eight at the breakpoint. Tweener was on 22 at the laydown,

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.