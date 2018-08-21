General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|GB 12.0 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Black / Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Enhanced V2
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Game Breaker 3 Black/Blue is the next advancement in the Game Breaker series for Ebonite. This ball features the highly successful Enhanced V2 symmetrical core design from the previous GB2 and GB3 releases, but with a different hybrid coverstock. The only time we can recall this ball’s GB 12.0 Hybrid cover being used before was on the Adrenaline Shot. This time, this hybrid coverstock is polished with Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish after being hit with 500 and 1000 Abralon. The end result is that this ball is cleaner and more angular than the sanded original GB3, while offering more overall hook than the polished GB3 Pearl. The long and strong motion of the Game Breaker 3 Black/Blue was very good across most of our test patterns and was nearly can’t-miss on our medium pattern for all three testers.
Stroker played a straighter angle through the front of the lane on our fresh medium oil test pattern and allowed his GB3 Black/Blue’s back end motion to get it to the pocket. He started his ball on board 14 off his hand, crossing 12 at the arrows on its way to eight at the breakpoint. Tweener was on 22 at the laydown,
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Ebonite Game Breaker 3 Black/Blue Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Ebonite Game Breaker 3 Black/Blue vs. Ebonite Choice Solid
- Ebonite Game Breaker 3 Black/Blue vs. Ebonite Destiny Pearl Black/Red/Blue
- Ebonite Game Breaker 3 Black/Blue vs. Ebonite Futura
- Ebonite Game Breaker 3 Black/Blue vs. Ebonite Game Breaker 3
- Ebonite Game Breaker 3 Black/Blue vs. Ebonite Game Breaker 3 Pearl
- Ebonite Game Breaker 3 Black/Blue vs. Ebonite Impact
To compare the Ebonite Game Breaker 3 Black/Blue to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.