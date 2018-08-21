General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|GB 12.7 Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Purple / Red
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Enhanced V2
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Game Breaker 3 Pearl is the latest ball to use the symmetrical Enhanced V2 weight block in Ebonite’s Mid Performance line. This is the same core that has powered all the Game Breaker balls since the Game Breaker 2, after a change to the USBC’s minimum RG specification that forced modifications to the V2 core from the original Game Breaker. This core is wrapped around the GB 12.7 Pearl coverstock, which is the strongest pearlized cover used to date on an Ebonite ball at this price point. This coverstock adds some traction through the oil to a strong downlane reaction, making this ball a legitimate weapon on medium oil conditions. While not quite as angular as the Affinity off the breakpoint, the Game Breaker 3 Pearl covers more total boards on medium length patterns.
All three of our testers were happy with the box-finished GB3 Pearl on our medium oil test pattern. They all started about seven boards right on the fresh from where they threw the original GB3. The polished pearlized cover provided much more skid through the front, requiring us to get it to the dry more quickly. All three testers saw less angularity
Additional Ebonite Game Breaker 3 Pearl Resources
Click here to visit Ebonite's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.