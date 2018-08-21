ebonite-game-breaker-3-pearl

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:GB 12.7 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
Color:Purple / Red
Core Specs
Name:Enhanced V2
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.048
Int. Diff:0.000

The Game Breaker 3 Pearl is the latest ball to use the symmetrical Enhanced V2 weight block in Ebonite’s Mid Performance line. This is the same core that has powered all the Game Breaker balls since the Game Breaker 2, after a change to the USBC’s minimum RG specification that forced modifications to the V2 core from the original Game Breaker. This core is wrapped around the GB 12.7 Pearl coverstock, which is the strongest pearlized cover used to date on an Ebonite ball at this price point. This coverstock adds some traction through the oil to a strong downlane reaction, making this ball a legitimate weapon on medium oil conditions. While not quite as angular as the Affinity off the breakpoint, the Game Breaker 3 Pearl covers more total boards on medium length patterns.

All three of our testers were happy with the box-finished GB3 Pearl on our medium oil test pattern. They all started about seven boards right on the fresh from where they threw the original GB3. The polished pearlized cover provided much more skid through the front, requiring us to get it to the dry more quickly. All three testers saw less angularity

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.