General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|GB 12.7 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Lime / Purple / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Matrix Reload
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.53
|Diff:
|0.049
|Int. Diff:
|0.007
The Ebonite Matrix Solid uses the same GB 12.7 Solid cover that was used on the Mission Unknown. This 500/2000 Abralon box-finished cover surrounds the asymmetrical Matrix Reload core shape that was used in the Matrix from last year. We saw less length and a slightly smoother motion out of the Matrix Solid compared to the Matrix, but with more total hook.
The Matrix Solid’s dull box finish made easy work of our heavy volume test pattern. Stroker was the straightest up the lane, starting his ball on 12, crossing 10 at the arrows, and using eight as his breakpoint downlane. Tweener was setting his ball down on 20, sending it away from the pocket over 15 at the arrows on its way to eight at the breakpoint. Cranker could get into the heaviest part of the pattern on the fresh, starting his ball on the 30 board off his hand, targeting over the fourth arrow, and sending it to just outside the other two testers downlane. All three testers saw the Matrix Solid read very heavily in the middle of the lane, with a stronger move off the breakpoint than the Game Breakers. As the front of the lane started to hook, they could all continue to move ...
