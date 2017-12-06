Ebonite Matrix Solid

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our subscribers.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:GB 12.7 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 Abralon
Color:Lime / Purple / Black
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Matrix Reload
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.53
Diff:0.049
Int. Diff:0.007

The Ebonite Matrix Solid uses the same GB 12.7 Solid cover that was used on the Mission Unknown. This 500/2000 Abralon box-finished cover surrounds the asymmetrical Matrix Reload core shape that was used in the Matrix from last year. We saw less length and a slightly smoother motion out of the Matrix Solid compared to the Matrix, but with more total hook.

The Matrix Solid’s dull box finish made easy work of our heavy volume test pattern. Stroker was the straightest up the lane, starting his ball on 12, crossing 10 at the arrows, and using eight as his breakpoint downlane. Tweener was setting his ball down on 20, sending it away from the pocket over 15 at the arrows on its way to eight at the breakpoint. Cranker could get into the heaviest part of the pattern on the fresh, starting his ball on the 30 board off his hand, targeting over the fourth arrow, and sending it to just outside the other two testers downlane. All three testers saw the Matrix Solid read very heavily in the middle of the lane, with a stronger move off the breakpoint than the Game Breakers. As the front of the lane started to hook, they could all continue to move ...

Ebonite Matrix Solid Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Ebonite Matrix Solid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Ebonite Matrix Solid Resources

Click here to visit Ebonite's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.