General Info
|Brand:
|Ebonite
|Name:
|Go Time
|Reviewed:
|November 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - GB 13.7 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Red / Blue / Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Big Time
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.508
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Go Time joins Ebonite’s Mid Performance line for the 2026 fall season, and it is the first ball since 2025’s Real Time to use the Big Time core design. This core shape is paired with the HK22 – GB 13.7 Solid coverstock. By comparison, the solid-covered GB5 used the non-HK22 variant of GB 12.7 Solid. While that ball’s core had a lower RG and revved up quicker, the coverstock kept it from hooking as much as the Go Time. The large flare potential and strong, dull coverstock made it very easy to create hook on the heavy oil pattern. We had a good combination of traction and continuation from the Go Time, allowing it to be a good option both on the fresh and as a ball to blend out over/under reaction later in transition.
Stroker
Stroker liked how easily the Go Time picked up for him in the midlane on the heavy oil test pattern. It didn’t start up as early as the GB5 or GB5 Hybrid for him, but it was more continuous downlane. He was able to play a small swing to the right off his hand, seeing the ball have more recovery and continuation downlane. The box finish matched up very well for Stroker on the fresh, giving him plenty of total hook and drive through the pin deck. The adjustments were easy to make as the pattern started to transition. He could make small 1-and-1 moves left with his laydown point and his target at the arrows to keep the ball in the oil a bit longer. The ball continued to get through the pins very well, though he did start to wipe down the cover with a
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Ebonite Go Time Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Ebonite Go Time vs. Ebonite Big Time Special Edition
- Ebonite Go Time vs. Ebonite Game Breaker 5
- Ebonite Go Time vs. Ebonite Game Breaker 5 Hybrid
- Ebonite Go Time vs. Ebonite Spartan
- Ebonite Go Time vs. Ebonite Spartan Pearl
- Ebonite Go Time vs. Ebonite The Great One
- Ebonite Go Time vs. Ebonite Turbo X NU
- Ebonite Go Time vs. Ebonite Turbo X Pearl
To compare the Ebonite Go Time to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Ebonite Go Time Resources
Click here to visit Ebonite's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.