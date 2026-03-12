General Info
|Brand:
|Ebonite
|Name:
|Game Breaker 5 Hybrid
|Reviewed:
|April 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - GB 12.7 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Sky Blue / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Enhanced V2
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.480
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Ebonite Game Breaker 5 Hybrid uses a hybrid version of the HK22 – GB 12.7 coverstock. This cover surrounds the Enhanced V2 weight block that has been used in the previous two GB5 bowling balls. The box finish is a rough 500/2000 SiaAir, allowing the ball to dig into the oil easily and create a large amount of total hook. All three of our testers really liked how easily this ball revved up in the front, creating a large amount of traction in the midlane that made it very easy to handle longer and heavier volumes of oil. They also really liked the downlane continuation that this ball offered when it came time to start moving farther left and opening their angles. This ball was a step down from the GB5 Solid, the Spartan, and the Entity across our patterns, but it still had plenty of total hook for heavier oil conditions.
Tweener
Tweener really liked how quickly the GB5 Hybrid revved up on the heavy oil test pattern. The ball picked up very well in the middle part of the lane, keeping him from having to reduce his speed or get direct with his angles on the fresh. He liked that he could play where he is comfortable, and he saw excellent drive at the back end and plenty of continuation through the pin deck. He could start around the third arrow and swing the ball out to board nine at the breakpoint. When the ball started to over-hook, he had no trouble moving deeper on the lane with his laydown and his breakpoint while still seeing plenty of downlane recovery. He didn’t need to reduce his speed or try to alter his release to get the ball to tip over downlane, which allowed his swing to
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Ebonite Game Breaker 5 Hybrid Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Ebonite Game Breaker 5 Hybrid vs. Ebonite Entity
- Ebonite Game Breaker 5 Hybrid vs. Ebonite Entity Pearl
- Ebonite Game Breaker 5 Hybrid vs. Ebonite Game Breaker 5
- Ebonite Game Breaker 5 Hybrid vs. Ebonite Game Breaker 5 Pearl
- Ebonite Game Breaker 5 Hybrid vs. Ebonite Spartan
- Ebonite Game Breaker 5 Hybrid vs. Ebonite The One Ovation
- Ebonite Game Breaker 5 Hybrid vs. Ebonite Turbo X
To compare the Ebonite Game Breaker 5 Hybrid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Ebonite Game Breaker 5 Hybrid Resources
Click here to visit Ebonite's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.