General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|GSV-1 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Lime / Blue / Silver
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|CB-2 Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.049
|Int. Diff:
|0.017
The Impact uses the CB-2 Asymmetric core from the Pivot and pairs it with the GSV-1 Hybrid coverstock from the Choice. This lower RG and medium-high differential core produces less flare in the oil than both the Mod-1 core from the Choice and the Justice core from the Verdict. It comes out of the box at a 500/1000 Abralon with Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish surface, which helps to separate its reaction from the sanded Choice. Whereas we had the Choice better on heavy oil, the Impact was best for us on medium oil volume and length.
All three of our testers liked the motion they saw out of the Impact on our fresh medium oil test pattern. Stroker and Tweener had slightly better carry at the beginning of our test session, causing them to like this ball a little more than Cranker. Stroker was on the 12 board with his release point, crossing the second arrow, and getting his ball all the way out to six at the breakpoint. Tweener started his ball on the 22 board, crossed the third arrow, and used eight as his breakpoint. Cranker was the farthest left on the fresh, but he couldn’t get his ball as far to the right downlane as the other two testers. He was laying his ball down on 33, crossing 22 at the
All
