General Info
|Brand:
|Ebonite
|Name:
|Turbo X
|Reviewed:
|May 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - GB 10.7 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Turbo
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.517
|Diff:
|0.040
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Turbo X returns in name and color scheme to the Ebonite line. This ball uses the Turbo core design, which is a higher RG (2.517″) and medium differential (0.040″) shape. The Turbo X’s GB 10.7 Solid coverstock is upgraded with HK22 and finished with 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. This solid shell and box finish produced very easy length and a strong, defined motion when the ball came out of the pattern. Even though it is a solid, the Turbo X still offered more length than the Game Breaker 5 Pearl and The One Reverb. The added length allowed all three bowlers to start straighter on the fresh on our test patterns.
Tweener
Tweener loved the motion he saw from the Turbo X on the fresh medium oil pattern. He could get right on top of the track area with his normal ball speed and hit the pocket effortlessly. He had very good angle through the pin deck, resulting in great carry on all of his pocket hits with the Turbo X out of the box. Light hits in the pocket sent the headpin to the left side wall, dancing back across the deck and taking out the 4, 5, 7, and 8 pins. Shots that got a little higher in the pocket tripped the 4 pin out late or sent a messenger across the deck to take out the 9 pin. Half-pocket hits also had no trouble, with the 6 pin kicking off the side wall and taking out the 10 pin. The Turbo X did very little to alter the oil with the box finish, allowing Tweener to stay in the same part of the lane much longer than he could with more
