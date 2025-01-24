General Info
|Brand:
|Ebonite
|Name:
|Game Breaker 5 Pearl
|Reviewed:
|April 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - GB 12.7 Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Purple / Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Enhanced V2
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.480
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Game Breaker 5 Pearl is the latest entry into Ebonite’s famed Game Breaker line. The last release in this line, the solid-covered Game Breaker 5, was very rough out of the box, getting started very early and offering a smooth and continuous motion throughout the entire lane. The GB5 Pearl’s HK22 – GB 12.7 Pearl cover makes it the first pearlized Game Breaker to feature HK22. This new coverstock is finished with 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. It was much cleaner and more responsive at the breakpoint and back end compared to both the sanded GB5 and the glossy solid-covered Real Time. We found the best reaction from this ball on the medium oil pattern for all three testers, but they also found uses for it on the heavy oil and sport conditions.
Stroker
On the medium oil pattern, Stroker had a very good look to the pocket with the GB5 Pearl. He was right around board 11 with his laydown point, targeting the second arrow. With the tighter angles in the front, the ball was able to store lots of energy for him and make a strong move at the breakpoint. He liked how easily the ball revved up in the midlane, giving him some hook and traction when he missed into the oil, while the glossy box finish kept it from hooking early if he hit the dry quickly. It was very easy for him to stay in the pocket with the GB5 Pearl as the pattern broke down. He made a 1-and-1 move left with his laydown point and his target at the arrows when the ball started over-hooking, getting the GB5 Pearl back to the pocket easily. This ball had less total hook than the Crusher Hybrid, and while it had more angle off the friction than the Real Time, it still covered fewer boards. The box finish was very good for him, and he did not need
Additional Ebonite Game Breaker 5 Pearl Resources
Click here to visit Ebonite's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.