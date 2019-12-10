Ebonite Vortex V2 (2019)

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Vortex V2 (2019)
Reviewed:December 2019
Coverstock Specs
Name:Trimax19
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 Abralon
Color:Black / Blue
Core Specs
Name:Modified V2
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.46
Diff:0.051
Int. Diff:0.000

The new limited edition Vortex V2 is a modern remake of the ball that influenced the entire Game Breaker line. Because the original V2 core had an RG that falls below current USBC specifications, this ball’s Modified V2 core has been adjusted to provide an RG of 2.46″ and a total differential of 0.051″. This is still a lower RG and a higher differential than anything from the Game Breaker 2 and Game Breaker 3 lines. The new Trimax19 solid reactive coverstock is finished at 500/1000 Abralon, which provides lots of traction for a ball that revs up early. Even with the early traction, the Vortex V2 still has plenty of recovery downlane, which made it match up best for our testers on the heavy oil test pattern.

All three testers could easily open up the longer and slicker test pattern on the fresh. The Vortex V2 had no trouble picking up in the midlane and providing lots of recovery, even when the testers felt they didn’t throw the ball well off their hand. All three testers were farther left with their feet than they started with any ball in the Ebonite line, with the exception of the

