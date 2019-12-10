General Info
|Brand:
|Ebonite
|Name:
|Vortex V2 (2019)
|Reviewed:
|December 2019
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Trimax19
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 Abralon
|Color:
|Black / Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Modified V2
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.46
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The new limited edition Vortex V2 is a modern remake of the ball that influenced the entire Game Breaker line. Because the original V2 core had an RG that falls below current USBC specifications, this ball’s Modified V2 core has been adjusted to provide an RG of 2.46″ and a total differential of 0.051″. This is still a lower RG and a higher differential than anything from the Game Breaker 2 and Game Breaker 3 lines. The new Trimax19 solid reactive coverstock is finished at 500/1000 Abralon, which provides lots of traction for a ball that revs up early. Even with the early traction, the Vortex V2 still has plenty of recovery downlane, which made it match up best for our testers on the heavy oil test pattern.
All three testers could easily open up the longer and slicker test pattern on the fresh. The Vortex V2 had no trouble picking up in the midlane and providing lots of recovery, even when the testers felt they didn’t throw the ball well off their hand. All three testers were farther left with their feet than they started with any ball in the Ebonite line, with the exception of the
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Ebonite Vortex V2 (2019) Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Ebonite Vortex V2 (2019) vs. Ebonite Choice Solid
- Ebonite Vortex V2 (2019) vs. Ebonite Futura
- Ebonite Vortex V2 (2019) vs. Ebonite Game Breaker 2
- Ebonite Vortex V2 (2019) vs. Ebonite Game Breaker 3
- Ebonite Vortex V2 (2019) vs. Ebonite Matrix Solid
To compare the Ebonite Vortex V2 (2019) to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.