General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|3-D Offset
|Reviewed:
|February 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Neoflex 25
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Blazing Violet
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|High Rev Offset
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.489
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.008
The new Hammer 3-D Offset is a throwback to the fan-favorite Hammer release from 25 years ago with the same name. Its High Rev Offset core has the same geometry as the original, but this new version features an updated carbon fiber-infused outer core and DOT technology. The coverstock is a new formulation called Neoflex 25. This cover has a pearl additive to help create a little bit more length in the sanded finish. The 500/2000 SiaAir combination on the shell provides a lot of midlane traction and a strong back end movement that matched up nicely for our testers on our medium and heavy oil test patterns.
Cranker had a great look on the fresh medium pattern. He really liked how well this ball cleared the fronts for having such a rough box finish, as the 3-D Offset got to the breakpoint more easily than the Obsession and had more total hook than the Black Widow 2.0. He saw the ball continue very strongly downlane as he needed to start moving inside in transition, looking for more
