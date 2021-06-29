Hammer Black Widow Ghost Pearl

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Black Widow Ghost Pearl
Reviewed:October 2021
Coverstock Specs
Name:Aggression Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:White
Core Specs
Name:Gas Mask
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.500
Diff:0.058
Int. Diff:0.016

The Hammer Black Widow Ghost Pearl joins the Black Widow 2.0 as the current iterations of the iconic Black Widow series. This ball uses the classic asymmetrical Gas Mask core that is wrapped in the Aggression Pearl coverstock that was used previously on the 2021 Web Pearl release. Finished at 500/1000/1500 SiaAir plus Crown Factory Compound, the Black Widow Ghost Pearl provides more length and a sharper motion off the dry than the Black Widow 2.0. The ball proved to be very versatile for all three of our testers, with its best overall matchup occurring on our medium oil test condition.

On the fresh medium pattern, Tweener had a very strong move off the dry, allowing him to be aggressive without worrying about the Black Widow Ghost Pearl sliding too far. He started a little straighter on the fresh, with a sharper motion and more back end compared to the Web Pearl. As the track opened up, he started moving his feet left and had even more room for error to the right. The box finish was best for him from start to finish on this pattern. Tweener also liked his reaction on the dry pattern. The shiny finish helped the ball get far enough down the lane before making its move to the pocket. It was strong at the end of

