General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|Black Widow Ghost Pearl
|Reviewed:
|October 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Aggression Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|White
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Gas Mask
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.500
|Diff:
|0.058
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
The Hammer Black Widow Ghost Pearl joins the Black Widow 2.0 as the current iterations of the iconic Black Widow series. This ball uses the classic asymmetrical Gas Mask core that is wrapped in the Aggression Pearl coverstock that was used previously on the 2021 Web Pearl release. Finished at 500/1000/1500 SiaAir plus Crown Factory Compound, the Black Widow Ghost Pearl provides more length and a sharper motion off the dry than the Black Widow 2.0. The ball proved to be very versatile for all three of our testers, with its best overall matchup occurring on our medium oil test condition.
On the fresh medium pattern, Tweener had a very strong move off the dry, allowing him to be aggressive without worrying about the Black Widow Ghost Pearl sliding too far. He started a little straighter on the fresh, with a sharper motion and more back end compared to the Web Pearl. As the track opened up, he started moving his feet left and had even more room for error to the right. The box finish was best for him from start to finish on this pattern. Tweener also liked his reaction on the dry pattern. The shiny finish helped the ball get far enough down the lane before making its move to the pocket. It was strong at the end of
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Hammer Black Widow Ghost Pearl Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Hammer Black Widow Ghost Pearl vs. Hammer Black Widow 2.0
- Hammer Black Widow Ghost Pearl vs. Hammer Infamous
- Hammer Black Widow Ghost Pearl vs. Hammer Obsession
- Hammer Black Widow Ghost Pearl vs. Hammer Obsession Tour
- Hammer Black Widow Ghost Pearl vs. Hammer Obsession Tour Pearl
- Hammer Black Widow Ghost Pearl vs. Hammer Scorpion
- Hammer Black Widow Ghost Pearl vs. Hammer Web Pearl (2021)
To compare the Hammer Black Widow Ghost Pearl to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.