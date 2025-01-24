General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|Bubblegum Vibe
|Reviewed:
|July 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - CT Max Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Hot Pink
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Vibe
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.510
|Diff:
|0.042
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
Hammer’s new Bubblegum Vibe features an HK22-based version of the CT Max Pearl coverstock. This hot pink ball uses the symmetrical Vibe core, as seen in many previous Vibe releases. The pearlized coverstock comes out of the box with a 500/1000/2000 SiaAir and Factory Compound finish. The higher RG core shape paired with this glossy pearl coverstock resulted in our testers seeing lots of length from the Bubblegum Vibe. It easily got downlane, effortlessly floating to the breakpoint. We saw more length from this Vibe compared to the Arctic Vibe, the Radioactive Vibe, and the Ocean Vibe, and it also made the biggest move when it got to the friction. Whether from the dry at the end of the pattern or the friction toward the outside part of the lane on house shots, the Bubblegum Vibe was very angular.
Stroker
Stroker had the best reaction with the Bubblegum Vibe on the dry test pattern. With so much friction built into the end of this condition, he was able to easily get to the pocket. His lower rev rate let him start around the second arrow, getting the ball going slightly to the right and using board eight as his intended breakpoint. His look was very good on the fresh. When he got the ball out, the big back end motion got it back through the pins very strongly. If he missed inside of target, the shorter length of the pattern kept the ball from getting too far downlane, and he still struck with ease. With only resin balls going down the lane, Stroker was able to maintain a very good reaction to the pocket. His troubles started when urethane balls came into play, as they stretched the pattern out and created some hang downlane. The Bubblegum Vibe started finding
