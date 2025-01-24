Hammer Bubblegum Vibe

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Bubblegum Vibe
Reviewed:July 2025
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 - CT Max Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir / Factory Compound
Color:Hot Pink
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Vibe
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.510
Diff:0.042
Int. Diff:0.000

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

Hammer’s new Bubblegum Vibe features an HK22-based version of the CT Max Pearl coverstock. This hot pink ball uses the symmetrical Vibe core, as seen in many previous Vibe releases. The pearlized coverstock comes out of the box with a 500/1000/2000 SiaAir and Factory Compound finish. The higher RG core shape paired with this glossy pearl coverstock resulted in our testers seeing lots of length from the Bubblegum Vibe. It easily got downlane, effortlessly floating to the breakpoint. We saw more length from this Vibe compared to the Arctic Vibe, the Radioactive Vibe, and the Ocean Vibe, and it also made the biggest move when it got to the friction. Whether from the dry at the end of the pattern or the friction toward the outside part of the lane on house shots, the Bubblegum Vibe was very angular.

Stroker

Stroker had the best reaction with the Bubblegum Vibe on the dry test pattern. With so much friction built into the end of this condition, he was able to easily get to the pocket. His lower rev rate let him start around the second arrow, getting the ball going slightly to the right and using board eight as his intended breakpoint. His look was very good on the fresh. When he got the ball out, the big back end motion got it back through the pins very strongly. If he missed inside of target, the shorter length of the pattern kept the ball from getting too far downlane, and he still struck with ease. With only resin balls going down the lane, Stroker was able to maintain a very good reaction to the pocket. His troubles started when urethane balls came into play, as they stretched the pattern out and created some hang downlane. The Bubblegum Vibe started finding

Additional Hammer Bubblegum Vibe Resources

Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.