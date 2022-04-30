hammer radioactive vibe

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Radioactive Vibe
Reviewed:August 2023
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 – CT Reactive Max
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
Color:Neon Yellow
Core Specs
Name:Vibe
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.510
Diff:0.042
Int. Diff:0.000

The new neon yellow Radioactive Vibe from Hammer features the solid CT Reactive Max coverstock with the HK22 base resin wrapped around the classic symmetrical Vibe core. Like the Ocean Vibe, it comes out of the box shiny, but with final finishing steps of 1500 SiaAir and then Factory Compound. Between the different coverstock materials and the different finishing processes, the Radioactive Vibe is smoother at the breakpoint, with more overall hook to provide a nice complement to the pearlized Ocean Vibe while still matching up to medium and drier conditions.

Stroker had the best reaction out of our three testers on the fresh medium oil pattern with the Radioactive Vibe. The strong recovery he saw from the CT Reactive Max coverstock gave him some area at the breakpoint with strong pin carry. As the pattern started to break down, he could make small parallel moves inside to stay in the pocket and strike without ever needing to change the surface. Stroker also had the best reaction on the dry pattern. He could play the exact same line he played on the medium pattern, but he didn’t have as much hold. This ball was smoother at the end of the pattern compared to the Ocean Vibe or Raw Hammer Red/Smoke/Black. He saw very little transition on this pattern when using the Radioactive Vibe, but he started to see some hang when urethane was in play. His move was to open his angles more and get the Radioactive Vibe to go around the hang spot created by the urethane. The sport pattern is where Stroker struggled with the Radioactive Vibe with the box finish. The ball wanted to slide too far with his normal

Additional Hammer Radioactive Vibe Resources

Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.