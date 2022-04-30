General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|Ocean Vibe
|Reviewed:
|July 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|CT Reactive Plus
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Polish
|Color:
|Ocean
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Vibe
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.510
|Diff:
|0.042
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
With the introduction of the Ocean Vibe, the iconic Vibe nameplate returns to the Hammer lineup for the first time since the release of the Orange Vibe in 2019. The symmetrical Vibe core comes back in the same form as the previous version, along with a pearlized version of the CT Reactive Plus coverstock. The Ocean Vibe comes out of the box finished with Crown Factory Polish, with 500/1000/2000 SiaAir under the polish to provide a glossy finish. All three of our testers saw the Ocean Vibe offer more skid, more angle at the breakpoint, and more back end hook than the Scorpion. While the Ocean Vibe was good for our testers on the dry oil pattern because of its easy length, it was even better on the fresh medium oil pattern.
Stroker really liked the motion he had with the Ocean Vibe on the medium pattern. The polished box finish allowed him to line up where he is very comfortable. He started the ball on the 10 board, playing a small swing over eight at the arrows and out to seven at the breakpoint. The box finish easily gave him the length to get the ball to the breakpoint effortlessly without expending much energy early on the lane. The polish provided him with plenty of hold, while also creating just enough hook to not hit flat when he kept his line even tighter. The pattern went through little transition with just the Ocean Vibe going down the lane. This let Stroker stay in this part of the lane for quite a while, about the equivalent of two and a half games. Even with the other testers on the lane using the same ball, there was very little transition. It wasn’t until sanded balls went down the lane and ate up the track area that he needed to make a small adjustment to the inside with his feet to create a bigger angle through the
Hammer Ocean Vibe Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
Additional Hammer Ocean Vibe Resources
Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.