General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|Deep Ocean Vibe
|Reviewed:
|August 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - CT Reactive Plus
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Dark Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Vibe
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.510
|Diff:
|0.042
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Deep Ocean Vibe joins the Arctic Vibe and Bubblegum Vibe in the current Hammer lineup. This ball uses a solid version of the HK22 – CT Reactive Plus coverstock, complementing the hybrid-covered Arctic and the pearlized Bubblegum. All three bowling balls share similar box finishes, with a final finishing step of Factory Compound. All three balls also share the same symmetrical Vibe core shape, making the only significant difference between the three bowling balls the coverstock material. We liked how this ball’s solid cover started a bit earlier and covered more total boards for us than the previous Vibe releases. Bowlers who are interested in using this one on longer or heavier oil patterns will want to add surface to give the ball more traction in the midlane.
Cranker
Cranker had the best reaction on the medium oil pattern with the Deep Ocean Vibe. He was the only one of our bowlers who liked this ball better on the medium oil pattern over the dry oil pattern. This ball allowed him to start farther right with his laydown point compared to the Widows, Zero Mercys, or the Effects. The Deep Ocean Vibe provided a more consistent reaction to the pocket than the Hammerhead Pearl, and he had slightly more total hook over that ball. He really liked the shape this ball created as it made its way to the pocket. He liked how well it rolled in the midlane and how continuous it was at the breakpoint and back end. He preferred this ball much more than the Bubblegum Vibe on this condition. The
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Additional Hammer Deep Ocean Vibe Resources
Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.