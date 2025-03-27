General Info
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Hammerhead Pearl uses the same symmetrical Spheroid weight block as the original Hammerhead from April of 2025. The coverstock has been changed from Aggression Solid on the original to HK22 – Aggression Pearl on this release. The pearlized coverstock is finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. The Hammerhead Pearl created much more length than the original, which resulted in it covering fewer total boards. We had this ball stronger than the Anger, giving us an option to go to when balls like the Zero Mercy Pearl or Black Widow Mania are too much ball.
Stroker
Stroker had the best reaction out of our three bowlers on the fresh medium oil pattern. In general, the Hammerhead Pearl was better for us when playing straighter angles, and Stroker is more comfortable when playing that type of line than our other two bowlers. The Hammerhead Pearl offered good length and turned over strongly at the end of the pattern. It allowed him to play straighter than he could with the Black Widow Mania and the Black Widow 2.0 Hybrid. He saw very easy length, along with more downlane motion and total hook compared to the Anger. The box finish made it very easy for him to play this part of the lane, allowing him to make minimal moves with his laydown point until very late in the session. When it came time for him to make the move left to find more oil, he also needed to get slower with his speed to make sure
