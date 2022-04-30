General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|Envy Tour Pearl
|Reviewed:
|October 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 – Envy Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Chrome
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Obsession Tour
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.469
|Diff:
|0.034
|Int. Diff:
|0.013
The Envy Tour Pearl is the successor to the Obsession Tour Pearl in the current Hammer line. This ball uses the same low RG and low differential Obsession Tour core design, but with a big update to the cover. Instead of the Tour V2 Pearl coverstock, this ball uses the HK22 base in a new pearl coverstock that features a glossy box finish. This change allows the Envy Tour Pearl to be much more angular off the end of the pattern while adding more total hook. All three bowlers found our medium oil pattern to be where they had their best reactions with this ball on the fresh.
Stroker really liked how easily this ball got down the lane and how strong it was at the breakpoint. Since he likes to play tighter angles through the front, the easy length from this cover and core combination let him start right in his wheelhouse. The Envy Tour Pearl wasted no energy getting to the breakpoint before making a strong and angular move to the pocket. He was able to set up camp right outside the second arrow and was able to stay there for nearly the entire session. At the very end of the session, after duller balls like the Extreme Envy had torn up the front of the lane, he still saw the Envy Tour Pearl easily glide to the breakpoint. He needed to move his feet and laydown point farther left at this point in the session, but the strong back end motion allowed the Envy Tour Pearl to get back to the pocket. As strong and continuous as this ball was
