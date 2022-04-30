Hammer Envy Tour Pearl

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Envy Tour Pearl
Reviewed:October 2023
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 – Envy Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
Color:Chrome
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Obsession Tour
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.469
Diff:0.034
Int. Diff:0.013

The Envy Tour Pearl is the successor to the Obsession Tour Pearl in the current Hammer line. This ball uses the same low RG and low differential Obsession Tour core design, but with a big update to the cover. Instead of the Tour V2 Pearl coverstock, this ball uses the HK22 base in a new pearl coverstock that features a glossy box finish. This change allows the Envy Tour Pearl to be much more angular off the end of the pattern while adding more total hook. All three bowlers found our medium oil pattern to be where they had their best reactions with this ball on the fresh.

Stroker really liked how easily this ball got down the lane and how strong it was at the breakpoint. Since he likes to play tighter angles through the front, the easy length from this cover and core combination let him start right in his wheelhouse. The Envy Tour Pearl wasted no energy getting to the breakpoint before making a strong and angular move to the pocket. He was able to set up camp right outside the second arrow and was able to stay there for nearly the entire session. At the very end of the session, after duller balls like the Extreme Envy had torn up the front of the lane, he still saw the Envy Tour Pearl easily glide to the breakpoint. He needed to move his feet and laydown point farther left at this point in the session, but the strong back end motion allowed the Envy Tour Pearl to get back to the pocket. As strong and continuous as this ball was

Additional Hammer Envy Tour Pearl Resources

Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.