Hammer Maximum Effect

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Maximum Effect
Reviewed:September 2025
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 - Cohesion Hybrid CFI
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1500 SiaAir
Color:Black / Lime / Silver / Purple
Core Specs
Name:Huntsman
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.470
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.017

The Hammer Maximum Effect uses the same asymmetrical Huntsman core design that was previously found in the Effect and Special Effect. This low RG (2.470″), medium-high differential (0.050″), and high intermediate differential (0.017″) design revs up quickly and provides plenty of flare potential. The Maximum Effect combines a very aggressive coverstock with this weight block. The HK22 – Cohesion Hybrid CFI cover comes out of the box at a rough 500/1500 SiaAir finish. This aggressive cover and dull box finish create tons of traction, while the large-flaring core allows fresh surface to see the lane as it makes its way to the pocket. We saw tons of total hook from this ball, and it required all three of our bowlers to start farther left than usual. The more oil that was on the lane, the better the reaction was for the Maximum Effect for all three of our testers.

Stroker

Stroker threw his first shot with the Maximum Effect on the heavy oil pattern and almost missed the headpin to the left. The ball picked up quickly and still made a big move downlane. He ended up farther left with his laydown point than he was with both the 3-D Offset Assault and the Pure Envy. He needed to make sure to swing the ball, and as long as he did, he couldn't miss on this pattern. Where other balls sometimes left the flat 10 from losing energy and standing up in front of the pocket, the Maximum Effect provided continuation through the pin deck. As the oil transitioned, he was able to keep moving left with his laydown point and use the friction in the track area that he created earlier in the session to get the ball back to the pocket.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.