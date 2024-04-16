Hammer Pure Envy

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Pure Envy
Reviewed:October 2024
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 - Cohesion Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 SiaAir
Color:Black / Pink / Purple
Core Specs
Name:Launcher
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.505
Diff:0.055
Int. Diff:0.021

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Hammer Pure Envy is the fourth dull Envy and the fifth ball in the Envy line overall. There are three different core shapes used across this line. This ball and the original Envy use the asymmetrical Launcher design, which features a 2.505″ RG and a 0.055″ total differential. The Extreme Envy used the Launcher LRG core, reducing the RG to 2.479″ and just slightly reducing the differential to 0.054″. The two Envy Tour releases featured the Obsession Tour core, which has the lowest RG (2.469″) and lowest differential (0.034″) out of the three. The Pure Envy wraps the Launcher core with a new coverstock called HK22 – Cohesion Hybrid. This cover comes out of the box at a sanded 500/2000 SiaAir finish, allowing it to easily dig into the lane. The higher RG core shape compared to the Extreme Envy and the new hybrid coverstock help keep the ball from starting up too early and then losing energy at the back end. Instead, the Pure Envy changes directions fairly hard, providing strong continuation downlane and a ball reaction that matched up best for our testers on our heavy oil pattern.

Stroker

Stroker saw very easy hook with a strong back end recovery on the fresh heavy oil pattern. The Pure Envy allowed him to start with his angles open without feeling any concerns about the ball not getting back to the pocket. He easily saw more total hook and a bigger change of direction at the breakpoint compared to both the Black Widow 3.0 and the Hazmat Solid. The Pure Envy didn't start as early as the Envy Tour or the Extreme Envy for him, allowing it to change directions harder at the breakpoint and cover more total boards. This also made it very easy for him to adjust as the oil broke down.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.