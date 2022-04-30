Hammer 3-D Offset Assault

General Info

Brand:
Name:3-D Offset Assault
Reviewed:January 2025
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 - Cohesion Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir
Color:Red / Cherry / Dark Red
Empty
Core Specs
Name:High Rev Offset
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.489
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.008

The 3-D Offset Assault is the high-performance ball in Hammer’s dual launch for the start of 2025. It uses the same asymmetrical High Rev Offset core as the 3-D Offset and 3-D Offset Attack, with an updated HK22 – Cohesion Hybrid coverstock. This cover comes out of the box finished with 500, 1000, and 2000 SiaAir. We were very surprised by the impressive amount of hook, traction, and recovery this ball delivered at the box finish. All three bowlers needed several shots—either missing the headpin left or going through the middle of the headpin—before they moved far enough left with their laydown points to get lined up properly with this ball’s big total hook. As strong and impressive as the new Black Widow Mania is at the breakpoint and back end, the 3-D Offset Assault gives bowlers the option of creating more traction in the oil and more overall hook.

Stroker

Stroker loved the amount of traction and hook that the 3-D Offset Assault provided on the fresh heavy oil pattern. As we noted earlier, especially for a ball that isn’t charcoal out of the box, the first few shots really took off on him. Despite not having a ton of surface, the updated coverstock showcased its strength with the impressive amount of hook it could generate. He was seven boards farther left with his laydown point on this pattern compared to where he lined up with the Black Widow Mania. The 3-D Offset Assault also offered more downlane recovery for him on this pattern than the Black Widow 3.0. While it was slightly more responsive off the breakpoint than his Pure Envy, it still covered the same total number of boards. The big hook potential made it easy for Stroker to stay in the pocket as the pattern broke down. Unlike balls that create more length when moving left to find additional oil in the front, the aggressive shell on the 3-D Offset Assault dug into the lane and maintained the same

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.