General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|3-D Offset Assault
|Reviewed:
|January 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - Cohesion Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Red / Cherry / Dark Red
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|High Rev Offset
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.489
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.008
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The 3-D Offset Assault is the high-performance ball in Hammer’s dual launch for the start of 2025. It uses the same asymmetrical High Rev Offset core as the 3-D Offset and 3-D Offset Attack, with an updated HK22 – Cohesion Hybrid coverstock. This cover comes out of the box finished with 500, 1000, and 2000 SiaAir. We were very surprised by the impressive amount of hook, traction, and recovery this ball delivered at the box finish. All three bowlers needed several shots—either missing the headpin left or going through the middle of the headpin—before they moved far enough left with their laydown points to get lined up properly with this ball’s big total hook. As strong and impressive as the new Black Widow Mania is at the breakpoint and back end, the 3-D Offset Assault gives bowlers the option of creating more traction in the oil and more overall hook.
Stroker
Stroker loved the amount of traction and hook that the 3-D Offset Assault provided on the fresh heavy oil pattern. As we noted earlier, especially for a ball that isn’t charcoal out of the box, the first few shots really took off on him. Despite not having a ton of surface, the updated coverstock showcased its strength with the impressive amount of hook it could generate. He was seven boards farther left with his laydown point on this pattern compared to where he lined up with the Black Widow Mania. The 3-D Offset Assault also offered more downlane recovery for him on this pattern than the Black Widow 3.0. While it was slightly more responsive off the breakpoint than his Pure Envy, it still covered the same total number of boards. The big hook potential made it easy for Stroker to stay in the pocket as the pattern broke down. Unlike balls that create more length when moving left to find additional oil in the front, the aggressive shell on the 3-D Offset Assault dug into the lane and maintained the same
