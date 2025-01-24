Hammer NU 2.0

General Info

Brand:
Name:NU 2.0
Reviewed:December 2025
Coverstock Specs
Name:NU Active
Type:Not Urethane
Box Finish:500 / 2000 SiaAir
Color:Matte Grey
Core Specs
Name:LED
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.586
Diff:0.027
Int. Diff:0.000

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The NU 2.0 is a follow-up to the NU Blue Hammer from 2023. It features a matte grey Not Urethane coverstock with a 500/2000 SiaAir box finish, allowing it to pick up the lane early and blend out the response to the friction. This ball shares the same symmetrical LED weight block with the NU Blue Hammer, the Purple Pearl Urethane, and the Black Pearl Urethane. This high RG and very low differential design keeps the ball from flaring too much, helping it create more control when it’s needed on shorter oil patterns. Like most lower-flaring, lower-absorbing bowling balls, the NU 2.0 was best for our bowlers on shorter patterns with lots of built-in friction to the outside part of the lane or at the back end. We matched up with the NU 2.0 on our dry test pattern, but we also had pretty decent reactions with it on our medium oil and sport conditions.

Cranker

Cranker had a good reaction on the dry test pattern with the NU 2.0. He saw much more motion from this ball than the other two bowlers, with his NU 2.0 rolling closer to the Purple Solid Reactive than the NU Blue. He saw a much more defined motion at the breakpoint than what the other two bowlers saw with this ball, but it was still much smoother than his Vibes and Angers. He saw a good amount of hook and recovery, letting him start with his angles open without struggling to get the ball to stay right of the headpin. As the oil started to push farther down the lane, his reaction got even better with the NU 2.0. He could start moving left to avoid the early hook, and the ball had plenty of energy left to still get to

