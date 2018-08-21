Hammer Orange Vibe

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:CT Reactive Plus
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
Color:Orange
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Vibe
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.51
Diff:0.042
Int. Diff:0.000

The Orange Vibe is the newest addition to the Hammer Lower Mid Performance line. It joins three other Vibes—the Blue, the Cherry, and the Onyx—at this price point. The Orange shares the same Vibe core with all the others, and it uses the same CT Reactive Plus cover as the Blue Vibe. The change in color gave us a slightly different reaction than the Blue, but we still had it between the reactions of the Onyx and Cherry. The 500/2000 Abralon with Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish box finish gave us similar length as the Blue Vibe, but with a little more kick downlane.

On our medium oil test pattern, we started by getting lined up with the Blue Vibe. When we threw the Orange on the identical line, all three testers saw it turn over harder at the breakpoint and hook more at the back end. Shots that struck with the Blue Vibe often resulted in 4 pins with the Orange. We all had two options to strike with the Orange. The first option was to keep our feet in the same spot, increase our speeds, and throw it slightly farther right, while the other option was to move left with our feet. Stroker and Tweener

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.