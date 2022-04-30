hammer raw hammer red smoke black

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Raw Hammer Red/Smoke/Black
Reviewed:May 2023
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Juiced Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir / Factory Compound
Color:Red / Smoke / Black
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Raw Hammer
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.537
Diff:0.038
Int. Diff:0.000

The current Raw Hammer line was introduced in May 2021 with dull solid, shiny hybrid, and shiny pearl options. The new Raw Hammer Red/Smoke/Black shares the Juiced Hybrid coverstock with the Raw Hammer Orange/Black, and it is wrapped around the same symmetrical Raw Hammer core as the previous releases in this line. With a 2.537″ RG, a 0.038″ total differential, and a box finish of 500/1000/2000 SiaAir plus Factory Compound, this ball is clean through the fronts and stores energy for the back end. Depending on bowler style, our testers liked this ball best on either our medium or dry test condition.

Stroker loved the motion he had with this new hybrid Raw Hammer on the dry test pattern. It allowed him to stay straighter up the outside part of the lane, with more hook than the Ocean Vibe. The back end motion gave him very good pin carry, and he saw very little transition on this pattern. The ball didn’t lose anything at the back end as the oil started to push farther downlane, so he could stay in the same part of the lane for the entire session. Stroker also got to the pocket very easily on the fresh medium oil pattern. He needed to play a little straighter through the front than he could on the short pattern, with a bit less power at the pins until the lane dried out a bit. As the pattern was broken down by duller, more aggressive bowling balls, he was able to play a nearly identical line to where he was on the dry

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.