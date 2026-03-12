General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|Reckoning
|Reviewed:
|November 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C2 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Navy / Orange / Sky
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Vindicator
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.474
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Reckoning is the newest high-performance ball for Hammer. It uses the very strong HK22C2 Solid coverstock and a very aggressive box finish. This ball features the new Vindicator asymmetrical core design. This new core shape is a low RG (2.474″), high differential (0.053″), and medium intermediate differential (0.016″) design that revs up quickly and offers lots of flare in the oil. The Reckoning comes out of the box at 500 and 1000 SiaAir, creating easy traction on even the slickest of oil patterns. We saw right away how much continuation downlane this ball offered for such a strong bowling ball and had no worries about it being lazy at the pins. It had an earlier, smoother motion compared to other big Hammer balls like the Spawn and the Black Widow 3.0 Dynasty, but we saw even more traction with the Reckoning. Bowlers with higher ball speeds or lower rev rates who struggle with longer patterns will benefit the most from the Reckoning.
Stroker
Stroker loved the amount of traction he saw from the Reckoning on the heavy oil pattern. The ball cut through the oil easily, not seeing any out-of-bounds or hang with the box finish. It covered more total boards than any previous Hammer ball. He could start farther left with his laydown point, get the ball away from the pocket, and get it back through the pins very strongly. The ball picked up very well in the midlane, keeping it from having too much length or not enough recovery. The big hook potential made it very easy for him to keep up with the transition. When the ball started to hook early, he could move left with his laydown point and his target at the
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Hammer Reckoning Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Hammer Reckoning vs. Hammer Blacklist
- Hammer Reckoning vs. Hammer Deep Ocean Vibe
- Hammer Reckoning vs. Hammer Fallout
- Hammer Reckoning vs. Hammer Spawn
- Hammer Reckoning vs. Hammer Zero Mercy Hybrid
- Hammer Reckoning vs. Hammer Zero Mercy Solid
- Hammer Reckoning vs. Hammer Zero Mercy Tour
To compare the Hammer Reckoning to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Hammer Reckoning Resources
Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.