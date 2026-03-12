General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|Spawn
|Reviewed:
|May 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C2 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Gauntlet
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.501
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.012
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Spawn brings back Hammer’s Gauntlet asymmetrical core design from 2017’s Gauntlet and Gauntlet Fury releases. This strong core shape is wrapped with one of the strongest coverstocks on the market, HK22C2 Solid. This is the same coverstock that is used on the Zero Mercy Solid, and it is finished with 500/1000 SiaAir on the Spawn. The combination of this core, coverstock, and box finish gave us a stronger move at the breakpoint compared to the Zero Mercy Solid. In addition to being more angular off the spot, we had the Spawn be more continuous at the back end, giving us better entry angle through the pins. Even with the very sanded finish, we had very little trouble getting the ball down the lane on the majority of our patterns. The dry oil pattern was the outlier for us, as the Spawn was simply too strong and aggressive with the amount of traction it provided.
Stroker
Stroker loved the amount of hook and drive he saw from the Spawn on the heavy oil pattern. He was on top of the line he used on this condition with the Zero Mercy Solid, seeing this ball turn over stronger at the breakpoint and finish a bit more flush in the pocket than the Zero Mercy Solid. The longer the session went on, the bigger the difference he saw between this ball and the Zero Mercy Solid. Where he had to keep the Zero in the pattern longer when he moved left with his laydown point, he could feed the Spawn farther right and still get it through the pins with a much better entry angle. The ball continued to drive through the pins, whereas the Zero Mercy Solid sometimes wanted to hit flat if he got it as
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Hammer Spawn Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Hammer Spawn vs. Hammer Black Widow 3.0 Dynasty
- Hammer Spawn vs. Hammer Full Effect
- Hammer Spawn vs. Hammer Hammerhead Pearl
- Hammer Spawn vs. Hammer NU 2.0
- Hammer Spawn vs. Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane 78D
- Hammer Spawn vs. Hammer Zero Mercy Pearl
- Hammer Spawn vs. Hammer Zero Mercy Solid
To compare the Hammer Spawn to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Hammer Spawn Resources
Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.