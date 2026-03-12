Hammer Spawn

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Spawn
Reviewed:May 2026
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22C2 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 SiaAir
Color:Black
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Gauntlet
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.501
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.012

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Spawn brings back Hammer’s Gauntlet asymmetrical core design from 2017’s Gauntlet and Gauntlet Fury releases. This strong core shape is wrapped with one of the strongest coverstocks on the market, HK22C2 Solid. This is the same coverstock that is used on the Zero Mercy Solid, and it is finished with 500/1000 SiaAir on the Spawn. The combination of this core, coverstock, and box finish gave us a stronger move at the breakpoint compared to the Zero Mercy Solid. In addition to being more angular off the spot, we had the Spawn be more continuous at the back end, giving us better entry angle through the pins. Even with the very sanded finish, we had very little trouble getting the ball down the lane on the majority of our patterns. The dry oil pattern was the outlier for us, as the Spawn was simply too strong and aggressive with the amount of traction it provided.

Stroker

Stroker loved the amount of hook and drive he saw from the Spawn on the heavy oil pattern. He was on top of the line he used on this condition with the Zero Mercy Solid, seeing this ball turn over stronger at the breakpoint and finish a bit more flush in the pocket than the Zero Mercy Solid. The longer the session went on, the bigger the difference he saw between this ball and the Zero Mercy Solid. Where he had to keep the Zero in the pattern longer when he moved left with his laydown point, he could feed the Spawn farther right and still get it through the pins with a much better entry angle. The ball continued to drive through the pins, whereas the Zero Mercy Solid sometimes wanted to hit flat if he got it as

Additional Hammer Spawn Resources

Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.