General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|Scorpion Sting
|Reviewed:
|October 2022
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Semtex Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Teal / Silver / Purple
|Core Specs
|Name:
|LED 3.0
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.485
|Diff:
|0.045
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The pearlized Scorpion Sting joins Hammer’s Mid Performance lineup alongside the hybrid Scorpion, Ocean Vibe, and urethane Purple Hammer. The Scorpion Sting uses the symmetrical LED 3.0 core, which features the lowest RG (2.485″) and highest differential (0.045″) in that line. Its Semtex Pearl coverstock is finished at 500/1000/1500 SiaAir plus Crown Factory Compound, giving it easy length through the front of the lane for use on medium to drier conditions.
Stroker had a very good look on the medium oil test pattern with the Scorpion Sting. Compared to the Ocean Vibe, the Scorpion Sting was a bit earlier, with plenty of power left at the pins. Even with the stronger core design, the pearl cover kept him right of where he was lined up with the original Scorpion. This part of the lane allowed him to see very minimal transition while on the lane by himself. Once he got to a lane with transition from other bowlers on it, he really liked how clean the Scorpion Sting was through the front of the lane. Very late in the session, he opened his hips more to get a little steeper angle through the front, but his feet stayed nearly in the same place. Stroker’s lower rev rate gave him the best reaction
