Hammer Statement Hybrid

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Aggression Hybrid CFI
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
Color:Black / Aqua / Silver
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Statement
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.47
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.015

The Statement Hybrid uses the same asymmetrical Statement core design as the previous two Statement releases, the Statement Solid and the Statement Pearl. This third Statement ball uses the Aggression Hybrid CFI coverstock, which is the same cover used on the Rip’D. Even though it has the same polished box finish as the Statement Pearl, we had the Statement Hybrid start hooking a few feet sooner on the lane. It offered moderate length, but with a strong motion at the breakpoint and back end.

All three of our testers had their best reactions with the Statement Hybrid on our medium oil test pattern. Its aggressive polished cover let us play all over the lane on the fresh. Cranker started the farthest left, laying his ball down on board 35 off his hand, crossing over the middle arrow, and getting it out to seven at the breakpoint. Tweener started his ball on 22, crossed 17 at the arrows, and used the eight board as his breakpoint. The Statement Hybrid’s aggressive cover forced Tweener to keep his ball in the oil longer. When he tried to get his ball farther right downlane, he saw too much hook off the dry and would often leave the 4 pin. Stroker

Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

