Hammer Statement Pearl

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Aggression Pearl CFI
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
Color:Lime / Silver / Black Cherry
Core Specs
Name:Statement
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.47
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.015

The Statement Pearl is one of two new balls—along with the Statement Solid—in a dual release for Hammer’s high performance line. The Aggression Pearl CFI coverstock makes its second appearance at this price point, as it was previously used on the Rip’D Pearl. The difference on the shells between the Statement Pearl and Rip’D Pearl is strictly in the surface preparation out of the box. Whereas the Rip’D Pearl used a 3000 Abralon sanded finish, the Statement Pearl utilizes a 500/1000 Abralon with Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish surface. This pearlized cover is paired with a new asymmetrical core design, which has a slightly lower RG and the same high flare potential as the core from the Rip’D series. The lower RG was noticeable for all three testers, as they saw this ball start up faster than the hybrid-covered Rip’D and create more midlane traction.

We were able to use the extra traction in the midlane and the strong hook on the back end to create some great entry angle through the pins on our medium oil test pattern. Stroker started farther left than he is usually comfortable playing on the fresh, but the strong midlane hook he saw from the Statement Pearl helped it to never skid past the breakpoint. He started on 18 off his hand, crossing between the second and

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.