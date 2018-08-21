General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Aggression Pearl CFI
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Lime / Silver / Black Cherry
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Statement
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.015
The Statement Pearl is one of two new balls—along with the Statement Solid—in a dual release for Hammer’s high performance line. The Aggression Pearl CFI coverstock makes its second appearance at this price point, as it was previously used on the Rip’D Pearl. The difference on the shells between the Statement Pearl and Rip’D Pearl is strictly in the surface preparation out of the box. Whereas the Rip’D Pearl used a 3000 Abralon sanded finish, the Statement Pearl utilizes a 500/1000 Abralon with Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish surface. This pearlized cover is paired with a new asymmetrical core design, which has a slightly lower RG and the same high flare potential as the core from the Rip’D series. The lower RG was noticeable for all three testers, as they saw this ball start up faster than the hybrid-covered Rip’D and create more midlane traction.
We were able to use the extra traction in the midlane and the strong hook on the back end to create some great entry angle through the pins on our medium oil test pattern. Stroker started farther left than he is usually comfortable playing on the fresh, but the strong midlane hook he saw from the Statement Pearl helped it to never skid past the breakpoint. He started on 18 off his hand, crossing between the second and
