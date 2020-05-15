Hammer Web MB

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Web MB
Reviewed:November 2020
Coverstock Specs
Name:Semtex NE Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Dark Blue / Purple
Core Specs
Name:Spheroid Asymmetrical
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.480
Diff:0.048
Int. Diff:0.018

The Hammer Web MB features an elongated version of the Spheroid core from the Web, Web Pearl, and Rhodman Pearl, combined with the brand new Semtex NE Pearl coverstock. The elongation of the core design adds an intermediate differential, making this the first asymmetrical ball under the Web nameplate. The blue/purple with sparkle coverstock comes out of the box finished with 500/1000 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound, providing increased length compared to the other new release in this line, the Black Widow 2.0. The glossy box finish wasted very little energy getting downlane and easily glided to the breakpoint for all three testers.

Stroker had the best reaction on the fresh medium oil pattern. The Web MB provided a stronger change of direction at the breakpoint, despite covering fewer total boards, compared to the Black Widow 2.0. He really liked the strong, sharp move at the end of the pattern, which isn’t something he often sees, and he was able to move left and still have the same strong downlane motion after the pattern had broken down. On the dry pattern, Stroker’s ball still got downlane with relative ease. The Web MB generated more back end than the lower

