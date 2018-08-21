hammer-web-tour-edition

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:TourV1 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:360 / 1000 Abralon
Color:Navy
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Spheroid TE
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.47
Diff:0.030
Int. Diff:0.000

The Web Tour Edition is one of two new Upper Mid Performance releases for Hammer. It features a new reactive solid coverstock formulation called TourV1 Solid that is paired with a new core design. The symmetrical Spheroid TE weight block is a low RG, low differential design that provides less track flare than the Spheroid core used originally in the Bad Intentions. These elements provide a strong, smooth arc across the entire lane. The Web Tour Edition can easily make a case for being the first ball out of the bag to control the breakpoint and tell you where the oil is on the lane. It can also be used as a ball to step down into from balls like the Rip’D Solid, Rip’D Pearl, or Scandal/S.

We had just a slightly better reaction with the Web Tour Edition on our heavy oil test pattern than on our medium pattern. Its dull 1000 Abralon box finish easily created enough traction for all three testers on this longer pattern. Everyone used the eight board as their breakpoint on the fresh, playing multiple angles through the front to get their balls to that spot down the lane. Stroker started his ball on the 20 board, crossing 13 at the arrows. Tweener was on 22 with his release point, with a target of 16 at the arrows.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.