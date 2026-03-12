General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|Zero Mercy Hybrid
|Reviewed:
|October 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C2 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Black / Silver / White / Red
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Super Offset
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.524
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Zero Mercy Hybrid is the third ball in the Zero Mercy line that shares the Super Offset asymmetrical core. This version uses the HK22C2 Hybrid shell, finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. We found this coverstock to clear the front better and store more energy for the breakpoint and the back end than the Zero Mercy Pearl. The change to a Factory Compound box finish gives the Hybrid less total hook than both the Zero Mercy Solid and the Zero Mercy Tour. We found this ball to perform best on our medium oil pattern, where it cleared the front of the lane easily and made a very strong move off the friction.
Stroker
Stroker liked the extra motion at the breakpoint from the Zero Mercy Hybrid. He was able to have his angles more open in the front of the lane compared to the Zero Mercy Pearl. He started two boards left with his laydown point compared to where he lined up with the Zero Mercy Pearl on the fresh. He needed to make bigger moves with this ball as the pattern started to break down. The bigger motion off the friction required him to find more oil in the front but still get the ball to the dry toward the outside part of the lane. This ball was up to the task as he made the moves to stay ahead of the transition. It had a bit more total hook than the Black Widow Mania for him as the pattern broke down, giving him plenty of options to ball-down into if he felt he was getting too far left with his laydown point. He liked how well the box finish allowed the Zero Mercy Hybrid to get through the fronts and not start up
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Hammer Zero Mercy Hybrid Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Hammer Zero Mercy Hybrid vs. Hammer Deep Ocean Vibe
- Hammer Zero Mercy Hybrid vs. Hammer Fallout
- Hammer Zero Mercy Hybrid vs. Hammer Full Effect
- Hammer Zero Mercy Hybrid vs. Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane 78D
- Hammer Zero Mercy Hybrid vs. Hammer Spawn
- Hammer Zero Mercy Hybrid vs. Hammer Zero Mercy Pearl
- Hammer Zero Mercy Hybrid vs. Hammer Zero Mercy Solid
- Hammer Zero Mercy Hybrid vs. Hammer Zero Mercy Tour
To compare the Hammer Zero Mercy Hybrid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Hammer Zero Mercy Hybrid Resources
Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.