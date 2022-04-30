Hammer Black Widow Mania

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Black Widow Mania
Reviewed:January 2025
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 - Cohesion Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
Color:Cobalt / Black
Core Specs
Name:Gas Mask
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.500
Diff:0.058
Int. Diff:0.016

The Hammer Black Widow Mania uses a weight block that anyone who has been around bowling for any amount of time will recognize. The asymmetrical Gas Mask core is the same design that has been used in all of the recent Black Widow releases. The Mania’s coverstock has been updated to the HK22 – Cohesion Pearl formulation. This cover comes out of the box with the final two finishing steps of 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. This shell and box finish combination produces easy length and a monstrous move when the ball sees friction. Compared to the new 3-D Offset Assault, the Black Widow Mania provided more length, a stronger motion off the friction, and less traction in the oil. It fit right between the Ghost Pearl and the 2.0 Hybrid in length while providing an even stronger reaction when it hit the dry. All three of our bowlers found this ball to be very good on the medium oil pattern, with our higher rev rate testers also having success with it on the heavy oil pattern.

Stroker

Stroker felt like a power player with the amount of angularity he had on the medium oil pattern. With his normal release, the Black Widow Mania looked like someone kicked it left when it came out of the pattern on the fresh. This gave him tons of entry angle through the pocket, giving him all the hits. If he was a little light, the headpin went off the left wall and took out the left side of the rack. Shots that were even half-pocket sent pins flying back and forth across the deck. The good shots that were flush split the 8 and 9 pins as they went off the deck, and shots that were a little high were very consistent

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.