General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|Black Widow Mania
|Reviewed:
|January 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - Cohesion Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Cobalt / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Gas Mask
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.500
|Diff:
|0.058
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Hammer Black Widow Mania uses a weight block that anyone who has been around bowling for any amount of time will recognize. The asymmetrical Gas Mask core is the same design that has been used in all of the recent Black Widow releases. The Mania’s coverstock has been updated to the HK22 – Cohesion Pearl formulation. This cover comes out of the box with the final two finishing steps of 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. This shell and box finish combination produces easy length and a monstrous move when the ball sees friction. Compared to the new 3-D Offset Assault, the Black Widow Mania provided more length, a stronger motion off the friction, and less traction in the oil. It fit right between the Ghost Pearl and the 2.0 Hybrid in length while providing an even stronger reaction when it hit the dry. All three of our bowlers found this ball to be very good on the medium oil pattern, with our higher rev rate testers also having success with it on the heavy oil pattern.
Stroker
Stroker felt like a power player with the amount of angularity he had on the medium oil pattern. With his normal release, the Black Widow Mania looked like someone kicked it left when it came out of the pattern on the fresh. This gave him tons of entry angle through the pocket, giving him all the hits. If he was a little light, the headpin went off the left wall and took out the left side of the rack. Shots that were even half-pocket sent pins flying back and forth across the deck. The good shots that were flush split the 8 and 9 pins as they went off the deck, and shots that were a little high were very consistent
