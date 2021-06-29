General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Blue Coral Venom
|Reviewed:
|April 2022
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Coercion MFH Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|4000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Navy Solid / Sky Blue Pearl
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Gear APG
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.036
|Int. Diff:
|0.013
The Blue Coral Venom is the latest addition to the Venom series in the current Motiv line. This ball uses the asymmetrical Gear APG core shape that was used previously in the Venom Recoil, giving it an RG of 2.47″, a total differential of 0.036″, and an intermediate differential of 0.013″. The Blue Coral features the new Coercion MFH cover that comes out of the box with a 4000 grit sanded finish. The change from a solid to a hybrid cover allows the Blue Coral to respond more to the friction than the Venom Recoil. While lower flaring balls are generally better on dry to medium conditions, the Blue Coral Venom was very impressive on all four of BTM’s test patterns.
Stroker had the best overall reaction across all the patterns, with his best look coming on the medium oil condition. The Blue Coral Venom gave him plenty of area on the fresh with the box finish. He could play multiple angles, including his A-game, while seeing his ball make a strong motion at the breakpoint. The 4000 grit box finish kept the ball from over-skidding on the fresh, but allowed him to stay straighter than the Jackal Legacy
