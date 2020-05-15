Motiv Jackal Legacy

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Jackal Legacy
Reviewed:February 2021
Coverstock Specs
Name:Coercion MXC Solid Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:2000 Grit LSS
Color:Red / Black
Core Specs
Name:Predator V2
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.47
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.015

The Jackal Legacy pairs the asymmetrical Predator V2 weight block found in other recent Jackal releases with the new Coercion MXC Solid Reactive coverstock. This coverstock is the strongest to date for Motiv, and its strength is complemented by its 2000 grit sanded box finish. The change to the new coverstock allows the Jackal Legacy to have increased total hook compared to both the Jackal Ghost and the Alpha Jackal.

Stroker was able to start just inside of where he was lined up with the Alpha Jackal on the fresh heavy oil pattern. He liked how easily the Jackal Legacy got started off his hand, creating traction through the heavy volume of oil in the front of the lane. He saw more total hook than his Jackal Ghost, while having a sharper downlane motion than the Forge Flare. Once the pattern broke down, he could either move in, increase his ball speed, or add loft, which demonstrated some good versatility in the ball. His last option as the lanes dried out was shelling-down into a Jackal Flash or Forge Fire to stay in the same part of the lane. Stroker had the most

Motiv Jackal Legacy Comparisons

Additional Motiv Jackal Legacy Resources

