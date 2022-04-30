Motiv Blue Tank

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Blue Tank
Reviewed:May 2022
Coverstock Specs
Name:Frixion M3 Pearl MCP
Type:Microcell Polymer
Box Finish:1000 Grit LSS
Color:Blue
Core Specs
Name:Halogen V2
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.59
Diff:0.023
Int. Diff:0.000

The Blue Tank is the newest ball from Motiv to feature a Microcell Polymer coverstock. This version is the Frixion M3 Pearl formulation, and it comes out of the box at a sanded 1000 grit finish. The Blue Tank uses the Halogen V2 core shape, which features a higher RG and lower differential design compared to the Halogen core used on the Tribal and Tag series balls. The lower flare potential and controlled motion at the breakpoint made for a smooth ball reaction that worked best for our testers on our fresh dry pattern.

Cranker had the best reaction out of the three testers on the dry pattern with the Blue Tank at its box finish. On the fresh, his reaction was very good. He was farther right with his feet compared to how he played this pattern with the urethane Purple Tank and the Tank Blitz. He saw the Blue Tank as being cleaner through the front and with less total hook compared to the

