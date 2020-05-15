General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Purple Tank
|Reviewed:
|April 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Purple Solid Urethane
|Type:
|Urethane Solid
|Box Finish:
|1000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Flux Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.57
|Diff:
|0.015
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Motiv Purple Tank uses a new urethane coverstock, aptly named Purple Solid Urethane, that comes out of the box at a very dull 1000 grit sanded finish. This new cover is a more traditional urethane formulation compared to the Microcell Polymer variants found on recent Tank releases. The Purple Tank uses the high RG, low differential Flux Symmetric core, which is shared with the Desert Tank and Thrill. As early as the Purple Tank starts to hook thanks to its sanded urethane cover, this weight block is a good choice to make it more useable for a wider variety of bowlers. Its smoother downlane motion was best for blending out lane patterns and keeping the ball in play when other bowling balls were erratic at the breakpoint. It is worth noting that we started the official reviews of the Purple Tank after getting a few shots thrown with it, as we saw the usual urethane reaction of over-hooking directly out of the box until some oil got on the cover.
Cranker had the best overall motion with the Purple Tank out of all the testers. His higher rev rate allowed him to create more area and get the most out of this urethane coverstock. His best reaction was on the shortest and driest oil pattern, which is where he tends to struggle with most reactive equipment. With the ball’s early hook, his breakpoint was closer to him than with the Desert Tank on this pattern. The Purple Tank offered a big sweeping curve when it made its move left. Once Cranker was lined up, he
