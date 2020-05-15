Motiv Purple Tank

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Purple Tank
Reviewed:April 2021
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Purple Solid Urethane
Type:Urethane Solid
Box Finish:1000 Grit LSS
Color:Purple
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Flux Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.57
Diff:0.015
Int. Diff:0.000

The Motiv Purple Tank uses a new urethane coverstock, aptly named Purple Solid Urethane, that comes out of the box at a very dull 1000 grit sanded finish. This new cover is a more traditional urethane formulation compared to the Microcell Polymer variants found on recent Tank releases. The Purple Tank uses the high RG, low differential Flux Symmetric core, which is shared with the Desert Tank and Thrill. As early as the Purple Tank starts to hook thanks to its sanded urethane cover, this weight block is a good choice to make it more useable for a wider variety of bowlers. Its smoother downlane motion was best for blending out lane patterns and keeping the ball in play when other bowling balls were erratic at the breakpoint. It is worth noting that we started the official reviews of the Purple Tank after getting a few shots thrown with it, as we saw the usual urethane reaction of over-hooking directly out of the box until some oil got on the cover.

Cranker had the best overall motion with the Purple Tank out of all the testers. His higher rev rate allowed him to create more area and get the most out of this urethane coverstock. His best reaction was on the shortest and driest oil pattern, which is where he tends to struggle with most reactive equipment. With the ball’s early hook, his breakpoint was closer to him than with the Desert Tank on this pattern. The Purple Tank offered a big sweeping curve when it made its move left. Once Cranker was lined up, he

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.