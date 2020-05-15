General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Desert Tank
|Reviewed:
|July 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Frixion+ Pearl Microcell Polymer
|Type:
|Microcell Polymer
|Box Finish:
|2000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Gold Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Flux
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.57
|Diff:
|0.015
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Desert Tank is the newest addition to the Motiv arsenal in the war against drier lane conditions. This ball features an advancement in their Microcell Polymer formulation, making this ball a pearlized version of the Frixion+ cover used on the Tank Blitz. The Desert Tank pairs this new shell with the symmetrical Flux core shape from the Thrill bowling balls. This core has a very high RG and a very low differential, helping the Desert Tank get down the lane and blend out its movement off the dry. It comes out of the box at a 2000 grit sanded finish, which helps keep it from sliding too far down the lane.
Out of our four fresh test oil patterns, the Desert Tank was best on the dry pattern for all three of our testers. Stroker, Tweener, and Cranker were all able to successfully play straighter angles and a more direct line to the pocket on this pattern with the Desert Tank. This ball was vastly different from the much more aggressive Tank Blitz, while
Additional Motiv Desert Tank Resources
Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.