Motiv Desert Tank

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Desert Tank
Reviewed:July 2020
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Frixion+ Pearl Microcell Polymer
Type:Microcell Polymer
Box Finish:2000 Grit LSS
Color:Gold Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Flux
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.57
Diff:0.015
Int. Diff:0.000

The Desert Tank is the newest addition to the Motiv arsenal in the war against drier lane conditions. This ball features an advancement in their Microcell Polymer formulation, making this ball a pearlized version of the Frixion+ cover used on the Tank Blitz. The Desert Tank pairs this new shell with the symmetrical Flux core shape from the Thrill bowling balls. This core has a very high RG and a very low differential, helping the Desert Tank get down the lane and blend out its movement off the dry. It comes out of the box at a 2000 grit sanded finish, which helps keep it from sliding too far down the lane.

Out of our four fresh test oil patterns, the Desert Tank was best on the dry pattern for all three of our testers. Stroker, Tweener, and Cranker were all able to successfully play straighter angles and a more direct line to the pocket on this pattern with the Desert Tank. This ball was vastly different from the much more aggressive Tank Blitz, while

Motiv Desert Tank Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

Additional Motiv Desert Tank Resources

Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.