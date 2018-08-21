Motiv Forge Fire

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Infusion Hybrid Reactive
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:4000 Grit LSS
Color:Dark Red / Yellow
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Detonator
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.47
Diff:0.055
Int. Diff:0.000

The Forge Fire is the latest Motiv release to use the symmetrical Detonator core shape. This follow-up to the original Forge also features the Infusion Hybrid Reactive cover, which is very responsive on the back end and gives more total traction than the pearl version used on the Ripcord. This aggressive cover is finished at 4000 grit LSS and impressed all three of our testers. While most useful on our medium oil test pattern, the box finish also provided plenty of performance on our heavy pattern.

Stroker and Cranker had remarkable ball reactions on the fresh medium pattern with the Forge Fire. Its coverstock provided enough traction in the middle of the lane, while still offering strong motion at the back of the lane. Stroker and Cranker both saw plenty of strikes from their different angles of attack, highlighting this ball’s versatility. Tweener wasn’t far behind with his ball reaction, as he was also able to get to the pocket with ease. Stroker started his ball on board 17 off his hand, crossing 12 at the arrows and using seven as his breakpoint. Cranker was setting his ball down on 30, crossing 22 at the arrows and sending it out to eight. Tweener laid his ball down on 23,

