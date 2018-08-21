General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Infusion Hybrid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|4000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Dark Red / Yellow
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Detonator
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Forge Fire is the latest Motiv release to use the symmetrical Detonator core shape. This follow-up to the original Forge also features the Infusion Hybrid Reactive cover, which is very responsive on the back end and gives more total traction than the pearl version used on the Ripcord. This aggressive cover is finished at 4000 grit LSS and impressed all three of our testers. While most useful on our medium oil test pattern, the box finish also provided plenty of performance on our heavy pattern.
Stroker and Cranker had remarkable ball reactions on the fresh medium pattern with the Forge Fire. Its coverstock provided enough traction in the middle of the lane, while still offering strong motion at the back of the lane. Stroker and Cranker both saw plenty of strikes from their different angles of attack, highlighting this ball’s versatility. Tweener wasn’t far behind with his ball reaction, as he was also able to get to the pocket with ease. Stroker started his ball on board 17 off his hand, crossing 12 at the arrows and using seven as his breakpoint. Cranker was setting his ball down on 30, crossing 22 at the arrows and sending it out to eight. Tweener laid his ball down on 23,
Additional Motiv Forge Fire Resources
Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.