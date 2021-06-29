General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Iron Forge
|Reviewed:
|November 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Infusion MVP Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|5000 Grit LSP
|Color:
|Silver / Red
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Detonator
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Iron Forge is the fourth ball in the Forge line from Motiv. It has the glossiest finish out of all the Forge balls, coming out of the box at a 5000 grit LSP finish. The symmetrical Detonator weight block that originated with the original Forge is now wrapped in the Infusion MVP Pearl Reactive coverstock that was used previously on the Ripcord Velocity. The Iron Forge offers plenty of back end reaction and it gave our testers their best looks on our fresh medium oil test pattern and in transition as more friction developed across our other patterns.
Cranker had a great reaction on the fresh medium oil pattern. He was able to start much farther left and wheel the ball outside as much as he wanted, with good reaction on misses both inside and outside. The box finish allowed for a great reaction from start to finish of the testing session, with Cranker simply moving left as the oil broke down. Cranker’s higher rev rate allowed his ball to pick up very nicely on the heavy oil pattern compared to the other two testers. The increased oil volume of this pattern highlighted the
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.