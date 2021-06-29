Motiv Ripcord Velocity

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Ripcord Velocity
Reviewed:July 2021
Coverstock Specs
Name:Infusion MVP Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:5500 Grit LSP
Color:Navy / Gold Pearl
Core Specs
Name:Oblivion Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.53
Diff:0.047
Int. Diff:0.000

The Motiv Ripcord Velocity uses the Oblivion Symmetric core shape that was used previously in the Paranoia series and in the first two Ripcord balls. All of the previous times we have seen this weight block used with a polished coverstock, the reaction has been very angular at the breakpoint. The Ripcord Velocity’s Infusion MVP Pearl Reactive veneer is prepped with a 5500 grit polished box finish. This new shell continues the tradition of strong downlane motion, as it allowed our testers to open up their angles and let the ball hook on the back end.

Cranker had the best reaction of the three testers with the Ripcord Velocity on the medium oil pattern. It allowed him to play where he is most comfortable on the lane, standing left and throwing right with plenty of downlane recovery. The Ripcord Velocity was very strong off the dry, and Cranker needed to make sure it was far enough right downlane to keep it from hitting high in the pocket. He started pretty deep inside on the fresh, but he needed to keep moving left as the pattern broke down. This ball was strong for him the entire time on this pattern, giving him a nice angular shape throughout the session.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.