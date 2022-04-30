General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Top Thrill Hybrid
|Reviewed:
|August 2023
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Turmoil XP2 Hybrid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|5500 Grit LSP
|Color:
|Silver Pearl / Pink Solid
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Halogen V2
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.59
|Diff:
|0.023
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Top Thrill Hybrid uses a new hybrid coverstock that comes out of the box at a 5500 grit LSP finish. This ball shares the symmetrical Halogen V2 core design with the other Top Thrills, but the new hybrid coverstock helps this version to be much more angular when it encounters friction, as it provided all three of our testers with more length and a sharper move at the breakpoint. Overall, we found this version to be a bit more versatile across our testing compared to the Top Thrill Solid.
Cranker had the best reaction out of the three bowlers on the medium oil test pattern. He really liked how strong this ball was at the breakpoint, allowing him to swing it more than he could with the Top Thrill Solid. He needed to start farther right with his laydown, but the ball retained much more energy for the breakpoint and back end. From where the Top Thrill Solid would leave a flat 10 pin, the Top Thrill Hybrid popped harder at the end of the pattern and carried more consistently. Later in the session, this reaction was even more useful, as Cranker could keep moving left and getting the ball through the pins. He covered fewer boards than the Fatal Venom, but he saw the same strong downlane motion. Cranker had slightly less area on the dry pattern with the Top Thrill Hybrid compared to the smoother and more blended motion of the Top Thrill Solid. The added downlane
