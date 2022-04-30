Motiv Top Thrill Hybrid

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Top Thrill Hybrid
Reviewed:August 2023
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Turmoil XP2 Hybrid Reactive
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:5500 Grit LSP
Color:Silver Pearl / Pink Solid
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Halogen V2
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.59
Diff:0.023
Int. Diff:0.000

The Top Thrill Hybrid uses a new hybrid coverstock that comes out of the box at a 5500 grit LSP finish. This ball shares the symmetrical Halogen V2 core design with the other Top Thrills, but the new hybrid coverstock helps this version to be much more angular when it encounters friction, as it provided all three of our testers with more length and a sharper move at the breakpoint. Overall, we found this version to be a bit more versatile across our testing compared to the Top Thrill Solid.

Cranker had the best reaction out of the three bowlers on the medium oil test pattern. He really liked how strong this ball was at the breakpoint, allowing him to swing it more than he could with the Top Thrill Solid. He needed to start farther right with his laydown, but the ball retained much more energy for the breakpoint and back end. From where the Top Thrill Solid would leave a flat 10 pin, the Top Thrill Hybrid popped harder at the end of the pattern and carried more consistently. Later in the session, this reaction was even more useful, as Cranker could keep moving left and getting the ball through the pins. He covered fewer boards than the Fatal Venom, but he saw the same strong downlane motion. Cranker had slightly less area on the dry pattern with the Top Thrill Hybrid compared to the smoother and more blended motion of the Top Thrill Solid. The added downlane

Additional Motiv Top Thrill Hybrid Resources

Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.