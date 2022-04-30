Motiv Top Thrill Solid

General Info

Brand:
Name:Top Thrill Solid
Reviewed:August 2023
Coverstock Specs
Name:Turmoil XP2 Solid Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:4000 Grit LSS
Color:Purple / Orange
Core Specs
Name:Halogen V2
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.59
Diff:0.023
Int. Diff:0.000

The Motiv Top Thrill Solid uses the symmetrical Halogen V2 core and the new Turmoil XP2 Solid Reactive coverstock. The last ball we reviewed that used this weight block was the Blue Tank. This high RG (2.59”) and low differential (0.023”) design took its time getting into a roll, even with the 4000 grit LSS box finish. All three of our testers saw more total motion and a harder move off the dry than the Blue Tank and Tank Yellowjacket, but it was smoother than balls like the Top Thrill Hybrid and any of the balls from the Venom line.

Stroker had the best reaction with the Top Thrill Solid on our dry oil pattern. His ability to play tighter angles in the front is exactly what this ball wanted on this condition. Playing straight up the eight board allowed the ball to make a smooth and even turn when it came out of the pattern, resulting in very good carry at the pins. This ball and the Top Thrill Hybrid did very little on their own to change the oil pattern, and it wasn’t until urethane and Microcell Polymer bowling balls ate up the front with their rougher surfaces that Stroker needed to move his feet to get the Top Thrill Solid back in the pocket. Once the Top Thrill Solid started to hook early, he made a small two board move with his laydown point to the left, keeping his target at the arrows at eight. This slightly more open angle through

Additional Motiv Top Thrill Solid Resources

Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.