General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Top Thrill Solid
|Reviewed:
|August 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Turmoil XP2 Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|4000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Purple / Orange
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Halogen V2
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.59
|Diff:
|0.023
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Motiv Top Thrill Solid uses the symmetrical Halogen V2 core and the new Turmoil XP2 Solid Reactive coverstock. The last ball we reviewed that used this weight block was the Blue Tank. This high RG (2.59”) and low differential (0.023”) design took its time getting into a roll, even with the 4000 grit LSS box finish. All three of our testers saw more total motion and a harder move off the dry than the Blue Tank and Tank Yellowjacket, but it was smoother than balls like the Top Thrill Hybrid and any of the balls from the Venom line.
Stroker had the best reaction with the Top Thrill Solid on our dry oil pattern. His ability to play tighter angles in the front is exactly what this ball wanted on this condition. Playing straight up the eight board allowed the ball to make a smooth and even turn when it came out of the pattern, resulting in very good carry at the pins. This ball and the Top Thrill Hybrid did very little on their own to change the oil pattern, and it wasn’t until urethane and Microcell Polymer bowling balls ate up the front with their rougher surfaces that Stroker needed to move his feet to get the Top Thrill Solid back in the pocket. Once the Top Thrill Solid started to hook early, he made a small two board move with his laydown point to the left, keeping his target at the arrows at eight. This slightly more open angle through
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Motiv Top Thrill Solid Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Motiv Top Thrill Solid vs. Motiv Black Venom
- Motiv Top Thrill Solid vs. Motiv Carbide Tank
- Motiv Top Thrill Solid vs. Motiv Jackal Ambush
- Motiv Top Thrill Solid vs. Motiv Primal Shock
- Motiv Top Thrill Solid vs. Motiv Supra Rally
- Motiv Top Thrill Solid vs. Motiv Tank Yellowjacket
- Motiv Top Thrill Solid vs. Motiv Top Thrill Hybrid
To compare the Motiv Top Thrill Solid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Motiv Top Thrill Solid Resources
Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.