General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Pride Liberty
|Reviewed:
|August 2024
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Dynamic Propulsion Hybrid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|4000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Navy Pearl / Blue Pearl / Red Solid
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Dominion Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.50
|Diff:
|0.042
|Int. Diff:
|0.010
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Pride Liberty is the newest member of the Pride line for Motiv. In the current lineup of Motiv balls, this ball and the Pride Dynasty are the two remaining that use the Pride nameplate. This ball changes the coverstock and box finish compared to the Dynasty. The Pride Liberty introduces the Dynamic Propulsion Hybrid coverstock, which comes out of the box at a 4000 grit sanded finish. All four Pride bowling balls have used the Dominion Asymmetrical core. Between the change to a hybrid cover and the change from 2000 grit to 4000 grit for the box finish, the Pride Liberty produced a more angular motion compared to the Pride Dynasty. We also saw this ball change directions harder than the Evoke, but not quite as hard as the Raptor Fury. Bowlers who felt that the original Pride and the Pride Dynasty started a little too early and weren’t quite angular or continuous enough will like the motion that the Pride Liberty provides.
Cranker
Cranker really liked how much total hook he saw from the Pride Liberty on our heavy oil test pattern. The ball retained a large amount of energy that it saved for the back end, giving him a very good entry angle into the pin deck. He really liked that the ball had just enough surface on it to cut through the oil and give him traction on shots that he missed at the bottom of the swing. When he did get on it fully at the release, the ball didn’t try to over-hook. Instead, it still got through the front before making a strong arc on its way back to the pocket. The heavier oil volume didn’t slow down the Pride Liberty, even with it getting farther down the
