General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Pride Dynasty
|Reviewed:
|September 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Leverage MFS Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Blue / Navy / Orange
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Dominion Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.50
|Diff:
|0.042
|Int. Diff:
|0.010
The Pride Dynasty joins the Motiv lineup as an updated replacement to the original Pride from two years ago. This new ball uses the same Dominion Asymmetric core design as the previous two Pride releases. It also features the Leverage MFS Solid coverstock at a 2000 grit sanded box finish, which is rougher than the Pride’s 4000 grit box finish on its Coercion UCS Solid cover. While we found the original Pride to be very smooth and predictable, the Dynasty was a bit more responsive in addition to having more total hook. All three bowlers still had this ball under the Jackal Ambush in total hook, while being smoother at the breakpoint than balls like the Pride Empire and Primal Shock.
Stroker had no trouble getting the Pride Dynasty started on the heavy oil pattern. The dull box finish provided plenty of traction and total hook, keeping the ball from getting too far down the lane on this longer pattern. Thanks to the rough box finish and the added responsiveness at the dry, he could get this ball away from the pocket while the pattern was fresh. As oil was removed in the front and pushed to the back end, he needed to tighten up his angles as the session progressed. It was very easy for him to be in the pocket the entire session, but his strike percentage was higher on the fresh compared to later in the session. In a competitive situation on this pattern, Stroker would start with this ball and then get into something with more downlane motion once the Dynasty got a little too smooth downlane later in
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Additional Motiv Pride Dynasty Resources
Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.