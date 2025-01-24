Motiv Raptor Reign

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Raptor Reign
Reviewed:October 2025
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Leverage MXV Solid Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:2000 Grit LSS
Color:Black / Green
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Affliction V2 Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.055
Int. Diff:0.000

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Motiv Raptor Reign uses a stronger coverstock than the Raptor Fury, with both balls sharing the Affliction V2 Symmetric weight block. This low RG and high differential design revs up quickly, offering a very large amount of flare potential. The Raptor Reign uses the new Leverage MXV Solid coverstock, which comes out of the box at a 2000 grit LSS finish. This dull surface and stronger coverstock had no trouble digging into the lane through the heaviest oil conditions we test on. We had the Raptor Reign as the strongest symmetrical option in the Motiv lineup.

Cranker

Cranker had a great look on the fresh heavy oil pattern with the Raptor Reign. The dull box finish tore right through the heaviest part of the pattern, allowing him to swing the ball and cover a large amount of area right from the start. Seeing this much hook and recovery got him very loose quickly. He saw hook and traction that got the ball through the pins on shots that were inside of target, where balls like the Lethal Venom couldn’t quite get the corner pin out. As the front of the lane started to hook, he just kept moving left, getting the ball out farther on the lane and keeping it in the pattern longer. He also started getting faster with his ball speed, and he still had plenty of overall motion. He was very impressed with not only the motion he had on the fresh, but also with how well the ball kept its dull finish. When he wants something more than the Subzero Forge or the Primal Ghost, the Raptor Reign is the

Additional Motiv Raptor Reign Resources

Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.