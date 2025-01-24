General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Raptor Reign
|Reviewed:
|October 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Leverage MXV Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Black / Green
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Affliction V2 Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Motiv Raptor Reign uses a stronger coverstock than the Raptor Fury, with both balls sharing the Affliction V2 Symmetric weight block. This low RG and high differential design revs up quickly, offering a very large amount of flare potential. The Raptor Reign uses the new Leverage MXV Solid coverstock, which comes out of the box at a 2000 grit LSS finish. This dull surface and stronger coverstock had no trouble digging into the lane through the heaviest oil conditions we test on. We had the Raptor Reign as the strongest symmetrical option in the Motiv lineup.
Cranker
Cranker had a great look on the fresh heavy oil pattern with the Raptor Reign. The dull box finish tore right through the heaviest part of the pattern, allowing him to swing the ball and cover a large amount of area right from the start. Seeing this much hook and recovery got him very loose quickly. He saw hook and traction that got the ball through the pins on shots that were inside of target, where balls like the Lethal Venom couldn’t quite get the corner pin out. As the front of the lane started to hook, he just kept moving left, getting the ball out farther on the lane and keeping it in the pattern longer. He also started getting faster with his ball speed, and he still had plenty of overall motion. He was very impressed with not only the motion he had on the fresh, but also with how well the ball kept its dull finish. When he wants something more than the Subzero Forge or the Primal Ghost, the Raptor Reign is the
