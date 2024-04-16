Motiv Subzero Forge

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Subzero Forge
Reviewed:September 2024
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Leverage MXC Solid Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:2000 Grit LSS
Color:Royal Blue / Teal / Arctic White
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Detonator Symmetrical
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.47
Diff:0.055
Int. Diff:0.000

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Subzero Forge is the seventh ball released under the Forge nameplate for Motiv. All of these balls have been powered by the Detonator Symmetrical core design, with each of them using different coverstocks and box finishes to achieve different motions. This is a low RG, fast-revving, large-flaring core shape, and the Subzero pairs it with the strongest coverstock on a Forge to date. The Leverage MXC Solid cover is the same shell found on the Evoke, coming out of the box at a 2000 grit LSS finish. This aggressive shell, core, and box finish all equate to lots of total hook in the oil. All three of our testers saw this ball pick up quickly off their hands and provide a continuous arc through the entire lane, with more traction and more total hook than any previous Forge ball. The Subzero Forge started earlier than the Forge Ember while being smoother at the breakpoint and more continuous on the back end.

Cranker

Cranker had a slightly better look than the other two bowlers on the fresh heavy oil pattern with the Subzero Forge. The rough box finish easily chewed through the oil on this pattern, with the core providing over five inches of track flare in the oil. He was covering more boards than he did with his Forge Ember, but he was just right of where he was lined up with the Evoke. He really liked the downlane continuation that this ball provided. The color scheme took a little getting used to in order to see exactly where it was picking up, but once he was comfortable with the color pattern, it was very easy for him to stay ahead of the oil breakdown. At the first sign of the ball finishing high in the pocket or hitting flatter at the pins, he could move three boards left with his

Additional Motiv Subzero Forge Resources

Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.