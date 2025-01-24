Motiv Primal Ghost

Bowler Ratings

General Info

Brand:
Name:Primal Ghost
Reviewed:September 2025
Coverstock Specs
Name:Coercion HFS Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:3000 Grit LSS
Color:Purple / Black Solid
Core Specs
Name:Impulse V2
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.55
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.000

Motiv’s new Primal Ghost is the second fusion between the Primal line and another ball. In 2023, we saw the Primal Shock combine the Impulse V2 weight block with the coverstock from the Venom Shock. This time, the symmetrical Impulse V2 core from the Primal series is surrounded by the Coercion HFS coverstock from the Jackal Ghost. The Primal Ghost comes out of the box at a 3000 grit LSS finish, giving it plenty of teeth to chew through the oil on heavy and medium oil patterns.

Stroker

Stroker had no trouble seeing the Primal Ghost get to the pocket on the heavy oil pattern with the box finish. The ball was smoother at the breakpoint compared to the Jackal Ghost, while providing much more traction than the Evoke Hysteria. He started closer to the second arrow on the fresh, getting the ball out to board eight at the breakpoint and then back to the pocket. He really liked the motion the ball made at the breakpoint. It wasn’t super angular when it got to the dry. Instead, it just rolled strongly off the spot. He liked how the ball maintained this motion as the session went on. It didn’t get lazy downlane, providing the same strong shape even at the end of the block. Stroker didn’t make any surface changes on this pattern, as the box finish got the job done from start to finish.

Stroker had a very good reaction on the medium oil pattern with the Primal Ghost. The box finish was very strong in the midlane without burning up on this condition. He was able to swing the ball more

